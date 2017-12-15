WATCH: Sneak peek at North Rocky's new slides

IT MAY HAVE been empty today but tomorrow will be a whole other story.

The slides at the North Rockhampton 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool will officially open to the public today.

While some of your children may be trying it out for the first time tomorrow, The Morning Bulletin was lucky enough to get a sneak peek.

Bully photographer Allan Reinikka had the chance to not only go down once, but five times - and on all three slides.

In his own words, the slides are 'pretty fast'.

Waterslide: Waterslide opening.

When inside you might get a surprise to see neon lights throughout the closed in slide as you free-fall down.

The new waterslides comprise of three 10m slides, one which is labelled the 'fast one', one closed in and one open.

"We have the straight speed drop, which is a straight drop down almost like the vertical drops you see at theme parks,” Cr Rutherford said.

"Tube slides, an open and closed with faster turns as well, one slightly less daredevil than the other.”

This $1.3 million project was delivered through the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was fabulous to see the long-awaited slides opening.

"Those of us who have been around for a long-time remember waterslides on either this site or at aquatic place, we love them, we've lost two lots, let's make sure these slides get a lot of use and are kept a part of our community for a long time,” she said.

Council and pool staff are advising pool-goers to be patient as there is a limited number of children that can use the slides.

"There is a limit to how many people can go down the slide in any given hour,” Cr Strelow said.

"Be aware if you haven't pre-booked you may have to wait an hour or two.”

Entry to the pool is just $2 with slides included.

To ride, you must be taller than 1.2m and weigh less than 120kg.

"This is very much aimed at the much older age group, we have plenty of other play areas for the two and three year olds can enjoy, for now this is something the community have been looking for,” Cr Strelow said.

WATERSLIDE OPERATING HOURS: