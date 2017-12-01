Menu
Watch: Sneaky Rocky thief caught red-handed

A photograph of the man who allegedly stole the sunglasses from William Street Caltex.
vanessa jarrett
by

A SUN-SAFE thief has stolen not just one, but three pairs of sunglasses from Caltex on William St, Rockhampton.

The video below is taken from surveillance cameras and shows the man looking at the sunglasses and placing him down the back of his pants.

In attempt to find the thief, staff of Caltex have turned to Facebook, sharing the video of the thief in action.

"Anyone know this guy apparently needed 3 pairs of sunglasses and forgot to pay. Please share,” the post reads.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
