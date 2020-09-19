Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Softball Rockhampton’s open men’s final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will face off in Softball Rockhampton's open men's grand final today.

The decider will be livestreamed on this website at noon.

Frenchville finished on top of the ladder after the regular season and will start firm favourites today.

But the Magpies Mongrels, whose line-up includes youth and experience, will be determined to put in a strong showing.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the start of the game.

livestreaming rockhampton softball rockhampton softball grand final
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaseholders for the Rocky Stadium field have their say

        Premium Content Leaseholders for the Rocky Stadium field have their say

        News Until now we haven’t heard from the leaseholders of the Victoria Park field where the $23 million Rocky Stadium is planned to be built.

        Calls grow louder for GKI green light before election

        Premium Content Calls grow louder for GKI green light before election

        News Altum Property Group, Cap Coast businesses and One Nation are all pushing for the...

        Bistro manager’s bad night on the booze ends in crash

        Premium Content Bistro manager’s bad night on the booze ends in crash

        News NOT only did he drink-drive, he was on a Learners’ licence with no supervisor in...

        IMPOSTOR: Rocky police hunt fake cop car

        Premium Content IMPOSTOR: Rocky police hunt fake cop car

        News The suspect vehicle, with fake police lights, was seen running a red light on the...