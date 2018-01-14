WATCH: Special crocodile feeding at zoo

THE Rockhampton Zoo hosted a special event on Saturday which involved feeding Colonel the crocodile.

Col Capras feeding crocs: Col Capra feeding the Colonel and other crocs at Rockhampton Zoo.

The Zoo posted about the special event on Facebook Saturday morning, stating the feed that day would take place at 11.30am instead of the usual 2pm.

"Today's crocodile feed will be at the special time of 11.30am as we have a special guest coming to help feed the Colonel. In fact, it's another Colonel,” the post reads.

"Col Capra, for the CQ Capras will be at the zoo today helping out with our crocs. So come and say hello to both the Colonels at 11.30am today, down at the croc ponds.

"Please note that our usual 2pm Saturday croc feed will not be occurring today due to the 11.30am feed.”