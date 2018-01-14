Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Special crocodile feeding at zoo

Rockhampton Zoo's big croc is an internet hit.
Rockhampton Zoo's big croc is an internet hit. Adam Wratten
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

THE Rockhampton Zoo hosted a special event on Saturday which involved feeding Colonel the crocodile.

The Zoo posted about the special event on Facebook Saturday morning, stating the feed that day would take place at 11.30am instead of the usual 2pm.

"Today's crocodile feed will be at the special time of 11.30am as we have a special guest coming to help feed the Colonel. In fact, it's another Colonel,” the post reads.

"Col Capra, for the CQ Capras will be at the zoo today helping out with our crocs. So come and say hello to both the Colonels at 11.30am today, down at the croc ponds.

"Please note that our usual 2pm Saturday croc feed will not be occurring today due to the 11.30am feed.”

The Colonel at Rockhampton Zoo
The Colonel at Rockhampton Zoo Contributed

Topics:  crocodile rockhampton zoo whatson

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Severe storms to impact parts of CQ in coming hours

Severe storms to impact parts of CQ in coming hours

A SEVERE weather warning has just been issued for parts of Central Queensland.

Identity of man tragically killed in CQ plane crash revealed

A 53y/o Emerald local was almost finished his pilots training hours when he ploughed into a field this morning. His flight instructor found his crashed light plane and his body shortly after - tweeted by Emilia Terzon

Flight instructor finds pilot's body after fatal plane crash

WATCH: Woman charged after filming herself kicking puppy

A woman from the Rockhampton region filmed herself kicking someone else's dog and sent him the video. He posted it on Facebook and it was viewed 16,000 times within 14 hours.

"Your dog's dead Rylee" she says before multiple kicks

Plenty feeling the burn at Yeppoon's 2018 Chilli Festival

Yeppoon Chilli Festival: raw chilli eating competition.

Great entertainment provided by those in the chilli eating comp.

Local Partners