Harristown assault
News

Watch: Student brutally bashed in failed sneaker robbery

Matthew Newton
4th May 2021 2:32 PM
Police are investigating after footage of an assault on a Harristown State High School student began circulating online.

In the undated video, a teenage boy can be seen walking after a student in school uniform on Memory Street, between Harristown State High School and St Anthony’s Primary School.

The youth then bends down to try grab the student’s shoe, before standing up and throwing a punch at his back.

A screenshot from a video of an assault on a Harristown State High School student.
He then grabs and shoves the student and the two disappear from frame before reappearing, with the student lying motionless on the ground.

With one person filming and another three looking on without rendering any kind of help, the youth then attempts to remove the student’s shoes.

Police said they were investigating what was on the footage and encouraged any person to come forward “and report if they’re a victim of such an assault”.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment.

