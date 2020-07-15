Menu
WATCH: Stunning Gladstone view wows on national broadcast

Rodney Stevens
15th Jul 2020 9:42 AM
THE TODAY Show broadcast a live cross showcasing Gladstone's beautiful Port Curtis on a magnificent seven degree morning to the nation today.

The cross began a 6.45am and smashed the Victorian COVID-19 situation problem.

"We don't know if it was a man made problem, but what we have now is a Dan made problem," Senator Canavan said, referring to Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

Sen Canavan was on a regular political discussion piece with Karl Stefanovic and Stella Magazine editor Sarrah Le Marquand.

Sen Canavan is in Gladstone to announce the LNP candidate for the state election Ron Harding.

The official announcement will take place with Ken O'Dowd at 10am.

