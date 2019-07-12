WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

REVVED UP: Ray Vandersee, who clocked the fastest time last year, is back to compete in the 2019 CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

REVVED UP: Ray Vandersee, who clocked the fastest time last year, is back to compete in the 2019 CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint. arp33.com

MOTOR SPORTS: Work is in full swing to transform the Mount Morgan Range into a race track for this weekend's CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

The second edition of the event, hosted by the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club, has attracted 110 teams from Queensland and New South Wales.

goldrush: goldrush

They will race the clock on the longest hill sprint course in Australia - 2.3km of 10m wide tarmac that features 24 corners and an elevation rise of 160m.

The success of last year's inaugural one-day event, which attracted 75 teams and about 1500 spectators, prompted the CQMSC to increase entries and expand it to two days this year.

Clerk of the course Craig Jervis said it was all systems go for the biggest motor sports event to be held in Central Queensland.

READ: Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

READ: GALLERY: Drivers light up range in inaugural hill sprint

READ: Range to race track: CQ centre stage for national race event

READ: Rocky driver ready to hit top gear on challenging course

"This is regarded as one of the best hill sprints in the country because of the shape of the range and the condition of the road itself,” he said.

"The drivers love it and everyone's talking about it up and down the coast so it's only going to get bigger.

"We've got probably 70 teams from last year, the rest of them are new to the event.”

Brisbane's Ray Vandersee, who clocked the fastest time of 1:30.40 last year, is back to defend his title.

Rockhampton driver Clay Weston will be among a strong local contingent competing this weekend. ALLAN REINIKKA

Jervis said other strong contenders would be New South Wales driver Bruce Absolon and Brisbane's Chris Ching and Ross Mackay, the current Queensland hill sprint champion.

He also expected several locals, including Wayne Menzies and Clay Weston, could also be in the mix.

Teams will race in 10 different classes, which were basically race or road and determined by the car's engine size.

Jervis said that if everything went to plan, there would be seven or eight runs on Saturday and three to five on Sunday.

"We have some top-class entries, which is fantastic,” he said.

This VXR Commodore in which Craig Lowndes was paraded around Newcastle to celebrate his full-time retirement from Supercars will be the course car for this weekend's hill sprint. CONTRIBUTED

"It's a wonderful event for spectators and we have some great viewing spots - two at the start line and one at the main lookout.

"Cars will leave the start line 30 seconds apart and the fastest accumulative time determines the winner in each class.”

Spectators will be transported to the course from the Bouldercombe Sports Grounds, with buses running every 20 minutes.

Jervis said Lawrence Motors had donated the course car - the VXR Commodore in which Craig Lowndes was paraded around Newcastle to celebrate his full-time retirement from Supercars.

Racing will start at 8am on Saturday and continue from 7am on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale at rockhamptontickets.com.au