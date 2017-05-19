WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

CALL a home a tradie's dream and most think it's a fixer-upper, the project home that just needs some tender loving care.

Not so with 5a Bruce Hiskens Ct, Norman Gardens.

This brand new, four bedroom, never-been-lived in home is packed with potential for the right buyer.

Norman Gardens home: 5a Bruce Hiskins, Norman Gardens is on the market.

Due to ample size of the block (1640sq m) and the area to the front of the block would be ideal to house a large shed, machinery, cars or big boy's toys.

With private access via driveway from Bruce Hiskins Ct, the package backs onto a creek and is situated at the right end of its estate, Crestwood.

Though it is considered in the upper echelon of houses in the area at $720,000, it is a small price to pay for a large land package that offers so much according to Rural and Commercial Sales principal Lea Taylor.

"It is nearly triple the size of everything around it. Definitely over twice the size of it," Lea said.

Features

1,640 sqm land, lowset home on 307sqm

4 bedroom plus ensuite

Double car garage

Fully ducted air con

Roomy, tiled, open plan kitchen, dining and living area

"The piece of land has been naturally subdivided by the creek but with the access coming through the middle of the property, the potential for further land use is huge.

"Its a good sized block and home but with the room out the front it is a tradie's dream. It is easily accessible so a shed or a granny flat or pool could take up the space.

"The fact that it has three phase power means with the right architect you could do anything."

Already coming with its privacy and seclusion, if a security gate was added on the driveway, new owners would be in world of their own.

At the Yeppoon Rd end of Norman Gardens, the land's proximity sets it apart according to Lea.

"It is secluded and not only is it private, all the road noises are blocked out, even the busy Faulkes St and Norman Rd traffic is hardly noticeable," he said.

"Where it is, is quite handy too. It is a bit of a hike but the CQUniversity is within walking distance and close to schools.

"Because of the road connections it is not far from the major shopping centres and close to all the necessary amenities."

With nine houses sold in Norman Gardens over the last 30 days, Lea says suburb is thriving.

"Sales wise it has steamed ahead big time," he said.

"Particularly in the Crestwood Estate. Norman Gardens generally caters for two price brackets.

"The $400k range and the upwards of 700k. And this one is in the upper class area of Crestwood."