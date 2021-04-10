WATCH: Teen burned as kitchen fire destroys home

The remnants of a house fire at Leichhardt. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

The remnants of a house fire at Leichhardt. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

FOUR people have managed to escape with their lives after a large blaze consumed a Leichhardt property on Friday evening.

It was just after 9.30pm when residents of Flinders Drive witnessed their quiet suburban street descend into chaos as firefighters scrambled to salvage the two-storey home.

The upper-level of the home is completely destroyed. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

A Queensland Fire Service spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday morning that the property was "well engulfed" prior to their arrival.

She said four crews attended the blaze just after 9.40pm, which is believed to have originated in the kitchen.

The spokesman said it took crews about 30 minutes to completely extinguish the blaze. They left the scene just before 11.30pm.

Flames engulf a two-storey home on Flinders Drive at Leichhardt. Footage: Dan Armitt: Emergency crews race to control a blaze that destroyed a home on Flinders Drive at Leichhardt overnight.

Footage posted to social media late Friday evening showed the property fully engulfed as crowds of horrified onlookers watched on.

Residents in nearby streets, some as far as Leichhardt State School, revealed they could see large flames and smoke filling the night sky.

A Queensland Police spokesman said early investigations suggested the residents had been drinking in the yard prior to the incident.

Two vehicles appear undamaged at the scene of a house fire.

He said a male reportedly ventured inside for a "toilet break" before noticing flames coming from the kitchen.

This morning, heartbreaking scenes greeted shocked neighbours - the home's upper-level charred and its windows shattered.

Outside, the melted safety netting of a child's trampoline yet another casualty of the blaze.

Residents reported seeing flames from a few streets away. Pic: Sarina William

Two vehicles, a Ford sedan and Mitsubishi 4x4, remained at the property though appeared to escape any obvious damage.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed three people escaped without injury.

A fourth patient, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly treated at the scene for minor burns to his arm.

It is understood he sustained the injuries while attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Damage to the Flinders Drive home. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

Fortunately, the four individuals did not require transport to hospital.

Fire investigators are due to return to the property Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.