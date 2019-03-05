WATCH: Teenager brutally bashed by school kids

THE mother of a teenage boy brutally bashed by a group of school kids wants them expelled for the vicious attack.

The video shows Karen Sharrad's 16-year-old son being rounded on by a group of youth in Bremer State High School uniforms, who punch him, knock him to the ground and proceed to kick and stomp his head.

The alleged assault occurred at McQueen Park in Flinders View on Friday afternoon.

Ms Sharrad said her son, a former Bremer student, was targeted by the group as they had an issue with one of his friends and could not locate him; so her son became the next target.

An initial visit to the hospital after the attack proved fruitless as the swelling on the boy's face was so bad that doctors could not see if any bones had been broken.

The boy was in hospital yesterday (Monday) for further scans and his mother said he will have to take the next week off work.

"I'm not happy. I want heads on chopping blocks," Ms Sharrad said.

"I had a meeting with the school and basically told them that these students need to be expelled.

"They could have killed my kid.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure the parents of these kids know what they have done. I would love for the parents of these children to reach out to me and talk to me but none of them have."

Ms Sharrad said she knew the identities of most of the attackers and had fears her daughter would be targeted next.

She wanted to thank the three girls who put themselves in harm's way to try and stop the attack.

At one point the girls can be seen crowding around him to shield him from the blows.

"Those girls have more balls than all of those boys," she said.

"I can't thank them enough. I want to thank them for doing what they did because they shielded him from a lot of the kicks and stomps.

"They need to be commended."

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

"Queensland Police have received a complaint in relation to an incident which occurred in McQueen Park, Flinders View on Friday afternoon, March 1," they said.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

A Department of Education spokesperson said the department would not comment on what disciplinary action would be taken in the regards to the students involved.

"Bremer State High School takes all situations that threaten the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community extremely seriously and investigates these as a matter of priority," they said.

"The school is committed to providing safe, respectful and disciplined learning environments for all members of the school community.

"Like all Queensland state schools, Bremer State High School has a Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students.

"The Plan is developed in consultation with the school community, and clearly outlines possible consequences that may be taken by the school in response to unacceptable behaviour by students.

"This includes physical aggression and the misuse of personal technology devices.

"The department is committed to upholding the privacy of all students and will not comment on support or discipline measures for individual students."