Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car ploughs into fences, rolls in Maryborough
News

WATCH: Terrifying moment car ploughs through fences

Blake Antrobus
by
24th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DASHCAM footage has captured the terrifying moment a car ploughed through fences and rolled over in Maryborough.

The footage, uploaded to social media, shows the ute travelling along Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough about 6.03am on Friday.

As it passes the Creek Road Fish and Chips shop, the ute veers to the wrong side of the road before hitting the sidwalk.

The vehicle then hits a sign before ploughing through several fences and trees.

It can then be seen flipping and coming to a stop in a cloud of dust.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Both were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

dashcam footage editors picks fcemergency fraser coast maryborough queensland ambulance service rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    2000 fishing families wanted for biggest survey in 6 years

    2000 fishing families wanted for biggest survey in 6 years

    News For a few minutes each month, you would be helping safeguard marine resources and leave a sustainable fisher for tomorrow.

    • 24th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    Queensland Ambulance crews have busy weekend in CQ

    premium_icon Queensland Ambulance crews have busy weekend in CQ

    News There were accidents in Ambrose, Gracemere, The Caves, Depot Hill

    • 24th Feb 2019 11:57 AM
    Rocky's mayor talks financial position and population growth

    premium_icon Rocky's mayor talks financial position and population growth

    Council News 'Prior to amalgamation we all held hands and sang Kumbaya.'

    • 24th Feb 2019 11:04 AM
    Retired boilermaker calls on ALP to rethink franking credits

    premium_icon Retired boilermaker calls on ALP to rethink franking credits

    Council News After working hard all his life, he now stands to lose out

    • 24th Feb 2019 11:39 AM