Watch the moment a car almost collects a police officer

MACKAY police have shared footage of a near miss involving a police bike as they urge motorists to think about road safety.

In the video, a police motorcycle enters the Victoria St round about at the intersection of Tennyson Street.

The officer's intention was to turn right and had indicated to do so.

A black SUV can be seen entering the round about and almost hitting the officer.

"Police across our district respond to traffic crashes on roundabouts frequently," Sr Const. Smith said.

"Drivers of motor vehicles can be involved in a traffic crash and often be fortunate enough to walk away without a scratch afterwards.

"Motorcycle riders usually do not share this same opportunity - remember to look twice for the rider"

Police have released footage of a near miss on a Mackay roundabout involving a police bike to spread the message of road safety

A 75-year-old Sarina woman was issued with an on-the-spot fine of $400 for failing to give way to a vehicle when entering a roundabout after the incident.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police would share similar footage throughout the year to ensure the community understood the message of road safety.

"It is a responsibility for all motorists to give way to any vehicle on a roundabout prior to entering," he said.