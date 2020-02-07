Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Flies on clothesline
Offbeat

WATCH: The most Aussie thing you’ve seen all week

Rainee Shepperson
7th Feb 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THERE anything more Aussie than flies at a barbecue? What about flies on the good old Hills Hoist?

In North Queensland, we are used to the drone-like hum of a hoard of flies buzzing around the backyard.

They are well-known to be pesky uninvited guests at any summer gathering, but here in Mackay they have made their mark known in a peculiar way.

In a yard in Shoal Point, a resident caught this crazy moment on camera showing hundreds of flies balancing on the backyard clothes line.

This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.
This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.

The conga-line of black wings can be seen perched on the line, with more squeezing in every second ... we can't help but think of Pixar's Birds On a Wire video.

This many insects in one spot, it's enough to make anyone turn green.

Have you had an uninvited family of flies move into your home recently?

backyard mackay editors picks flies mackay resident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

        premium_icon Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

        Crime A YEPPOON teenager who took photos of the girl next door through her bathroom window has fronted court.

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:34 PM
        It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

        premium_icon It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

        News Rockhampton councillor and zoo staff reveal the exciting revelation.

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
        Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

        premium_icon Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

        News A group of Nationals MPs are threatening to team up to block the government in...

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:28 PM
        COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of those scheduled to attend court today.