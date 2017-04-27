WATCH: The unique event helping a sporting club get back on its feet

A SMORGASBORD of mud, obstacles and fun is coming to Rockhampton this weekend.

Designed for both Mr and Mrs health and fitness and the couch potato, this event is a Rocky first.

Over 6km it is a military-styled course complete with over 35 obstacles to test, invigorate and exhaust competitors.

Obstacle Hell event manager Dan Gold has inspected the Pink Lilly and Rockhampton MX Club's flood-affected course and said it would make for a fun event.

"We have 35 different obstacles... wall climbs, ring swings, ice baths, spider webs and a whole lot of mud, it's going to be muddy hell," he laughed.

"It is a fun and challenging event for both individuals and teams. Teams make it more enjoyable.

"Rockhampton hasn't seen an event like this, we are bringing a real smorgasbord of obstacles.

"But it isn't a race, nothing is timed. It is just about finishing. Whether it takes an hour or two, you can go as fast or as slow as you like."

Two weeks prior, Obstacle Hell saw 700 turn out in Mackay. He was hoping for a similar turnout in Rocky.

"We have had great feedback so far, loads of positive responses," he said.

"There are tickets still on sale but running out fast. We have sold 450 at the moment."

Rockhampton's motocross community will see their beaten track transformed into a never been seen before circuit.

After their track was destroyed by the region's floods, Obstacle Hell is a financial godsend.

RADMX Club's Tony Clark said his club was fortunate to be able to host such a unique event.

"Our track got completely destroyed by the floods. Where it is on the corner, the river cut the back and went straight through the track," he said.

"Luckily, because we had a few days up our sleeve, we got everything out of the clubhouse, so we didn't lose anything in that respect.

"But the track itself was gone. We had only recently upgraded it, now there are six-foot holes everywhere.

"The repair bill was quoted at $30,000 but we actually had a guy turn up offering his services for free. Lee Edgar from LDE Earthmoving, I can't thank him enough.

"It means we will be only weeks away from getting the bikes out, we thought we would be out of action for the whole season."

Local businesses JRT Group, Clyde Constructions, JM Kelly and Holcin have also pitched in free of charge to help ensure the club gets back on its feet.