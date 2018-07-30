Menu
Yeppoon triathlon festival, enticer.
WATCH: Thick fog blankets coast in rare weather event

Shayla Bulloch
30th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
THICK fog puzzled Capricorn Coast residents yesterday after it blanketed the region for most of the day.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a 200m thick layer of fog lingered on the coastline until around 1pm on Sunday.

Weather forecaster Adam Blazak said the phenomenal event was caused by a combination of a lack of wind and the fog depth.

"There wasn't a lot of wind around Yeppoon yesterday and it was quick a thick fog as well" he said.

"There was as a fair bit of moisture at the surface and the fog went into the atmosphere at least 200m.

"So it took a long time for the sun to evaporate the full depth."

Stunned residents videoed the rolling fog that completely blocked any ocean view from popular look-out, Wreck Point.

Mr Blazak said light breezes were no match for the fog which lingered until around 1pm according to residents.

 

The thick layer of fog moves north of Yeppoon after lingering until early afternoon.
The thick fog made conditions tough for competitors at the Yeppoon Triathlon yesterday where the large layer of fog turned the ocean a gloomy grey.

 

Yeppoon triathlon festival, start of enticer.
Mr Blazak said the region only gets around three to six fogs a month in the July/August period where it is prone.

Rockhampton recorded an average of five fogs per month over a 10-year period with 23 fogs on average.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

