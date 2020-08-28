Menu
The bushfire at Norman Gardens has reignited.
WATCH: Thick smoke billows as North Rocky fire rages on

kaitlyn smith
28th Aug 2020 5:53 PM
UPDATE, 5.45pm: Seven crews are now on site at the bushfire in North Rockhampton.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed an eighth crew is on en route.

It is understood the blaze has gained some momentum, though poses no threat to properties.

INITIAL, 5pm: Fire crews are continuing their battle against a three-day long bushfire in Rockhampton's north.

The fire, which first caught alight near Foulkes St Wednesday morning, appears to have regained some momentum.

Exclusive footage provided to The Morning Bulletin shows a plume of thick black smoke and flames once again burning close to a Norman Gardens estate.

 

Containment lines were on Thursday afternoon established, prompting the part closure of Yeppoon Rd.

QFES has confirmed the fire poses no threat to surrounding properties.

At of 2.15pm, three Rural Fire Brigade crews remained on scene.

Nearby residents urged to remain inside, with all doors and windows shut.

