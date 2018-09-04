WATCH: Thief's low act impacting drought-affected farmers

BREAK-IN: A thief broke into a Rockhampton business this morning and stole a drought donation tin.

AN AMBITIOUS thief has stripped graziers of much-needed assistance after stealing a donation box from a Rockhampton business trying to help.

Acting regional manager of Pet Stock Rockhampton, Tony Kirkwood said it was "really disappointing” to arrive at the River Rose Drv business this morning to find the drought donation tin had been taken in a swift break-in.

Around 2am on Monday night, an intruder smashed the side window of the business and made a beeline for the Drought Angels tin.

The small tin was chained to the front counter and Mr Kirkwood said the young boy ripped it off in a foul swoop.

"He was in and out within 30 seconds,” he said.

"He went straight for the drought donations tin, didn't even go near the till.”

The Rockhampton business is helping raise funds with Drought Angels, a small charity run by big hearts "who offer a listening ear, a warm hug and personalised support given to each family”.

Nationally, the foundation has raised $18,000 through its counter-top donation bins and sale round-up options at participating stores.

This chunk of cash could give 72 farmers a delivery of vital water supply or feed 880 cattle.

Mr Kirkwood said this was a huge blow for the industry where nearly 20,000 people have opened their hearts and wallets for the good cause.

As for the Rockhampton donation bin, he said there was at least a few hundred dollars stolen.

Mr Kirkwood is urging for people to dig deep and fill the small void made by this brazen theft.

Queensland Police Service attended the scene this morning and are investigating the incident.

Nobody has been charged.