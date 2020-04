Rockhampton twin sisters Charlii and Cadance McLovin playing the Last Post in their driveway at dawn on Anzac Day.

MANY families from across Central Queensland stood in their driveways yesterday with candles at 6am to commemorate Anzac Day.

Quite a few people across the region also brought out musical instruments to play the Last Post.

Rockhampton twin sisters Charlii and Cadance McLovin played the number on the keyboard and electric guitar.

