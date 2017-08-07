28°
News

WATCH: Unique way of training pays off for Rocky's prize filly

Tony McMahon | 7th Aug 2017 4:00 PM
Trainer Tony McMahon steers Paradis Imperial around a paddock at his Stanwell property.
Trainer Tony McMahon steers Paradis Imperial around a paddock at his Stanwell property. Allan Reinikka ROK010817amcmahon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HORSE RACING: It is hard to believe that the record breaking juvenile filly Paradis Imperial trained in the main alongside a car in a Stanwell paddock has won more races than any of her hundreds and hundreds of counterparts throughout Australia.

Paradis Imperial (grey- brown filly 2 Instinction- Hennessy Beau x Hennessy (USA) has won an amazing seven races of her 12 starts in a two-year-old career which began on November 4 last year and ended on July 15.

Only once out of the prize- money on an occasion when she was branded a "racing tragedy beaten”, Paradis Imperial has won a staggering $303,450 in prize money for her syndicate of 12 owners.

Four of that lucky dozen - Gracemere's Toni and Joe Browne; Middlemount's Bianca Bulst and Mackay's Les Marlborough are first-time racehorse owners, so imagine their elation.

On Thursday, it was announced from Brisbane by Racing Queensland that Paradis Imperial, stable name Esmee, had been awarded the title of QTIS Horse of the Year for the 2016/17 season.

That came about through Paradis Imperial winning $125,400 in QTIS bonus prizemoney.

Accordingly, the remarkable feats of the country filly who rose above her metropolitan-trained rivals will be recognised at a gala Queensland Racing Awards presentation evening in Brisbane on September 9.

The function where all the high achievers of racing throughout Queensland will be acknowledged, will be held at the Gambaro Hotel in Caxton St, Petrie Terrace.

Without any doubt acquiring at auction for just $9000 and training and mapping out Esmee's career has been my highlight in a 50 years of active association in the horse racing industry.

Trainer Tony McMahon with Paradis Imperial, a horse which has won a staggering $303,450 in prize money for her 12 owners.
Trainer Tony McMahon with Paradis Imperial, a horse which has won a staggering $303,450 in prize money for her 12 owners. Allan Reinikka ROK010817amcmahon

Words cannot do justice to the pride I have for Paradis Imperial and the joy she has provided her proud and loving owners.

Her greatest attribute is her constitution which requires four sizeable feeds a day, almost double that of the average thoroughbred in training.

Tenacious along with her insatiable appetite, Esmee is feisty, which is a common thread in successful race fillies and mares.

Gifted with a competitive spirit and blessed with natural ability, Paradis Imperial has that highly sought-after but so difficult- to-acquire desire to win.

It is surreal to consider that this grey filly who lives and trains in a paddock has achieved so much so quickly, breaking records along the way.

These include as mentioned Australia's winningest juvenile for the season and QTIS champion.

As well she is the highest stakes winning two-year-old filly ever trained north of the Sunshine Coast and naturally is an all-time Rockhampton record holder as such.

When winning by three lengths under 63kg (9 stone 13 pounds) at Callaghan Park on March 18, she set a weight-carrying record for a two-year-old filly at the track.

Earlier this year at Eagle Farm she set another record by winning against all- comers under 58kg - a first for a Rocky juvenile filly.

In the process, it was Paradis Imperial's fifth consecutive win from as many starts, thereby carving out another record for Rockhampton racing.

Fittingly, on July 15, she became the first Rockhampton trained winner of the time-honoured Parry Nissan Stakes (now 2YO Classic) at Townsville and ran the fastest time for such on the new Cluden track.

Little wonder everyone associated with Esmee is ever so proud of her almost beyond-belief achievements for a little young country lass from Central Queensland.

Disclosure: The writer Tony McMahon is also the trainer of Paradis Imperial.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky dad's heartache at desperate son's failed bid for 300 jobs

Rocky dad's heartache at desperate son's failed bid for 300...

'He's tried practically canvassing every business in town.'

Fraudster's guilty conscience after using stolen bank card in spending spree

Bank card.

Rocky man racks up $1600 on tainted card

For sale: CQ shopping centre to benefit from mine expansion

A retail investment with substantial expansion upside and anchored by a town centre hub in the Central Queensland mining services centre of Dysart is up for sale.

Plans to expand town's shopping options

Rocky clubber's headbutt shock: 'I didn't know he was a copper'

Rocky footballer Mitchell Forrest attacked a police officer earlier this year and appeared in court.

Mitchell Forrest attacks cop outside nightlife hotspot

Local Partners

Can 86-year-old yacht challenge favourites in Keppel race?

Sparkman & Stephens design classic 'Dorade' in with a chance in the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht event this weekend.

Rocky school topping the region's NAPLAN charts

The Rockhampton Grammar School year 4 boys Riley McDonald and Josh Peckett having "Fun with Maths."

Headmaster credits teachers, resources, students & parents on result

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

The major event is celebrating its 21st year

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

Amazing Renovated Duplex And 3 Bay Shed- 6.57% Gross Return!

400 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $419,000

This fantastic Property offers so much versatility, options and opportunities, for all. Showcasing 2 x 2 bedroom renovated brick duplex PLUS separate 9m X 7.5m...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $199,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Auction Means Action Must Be Sold

2 Ben Hall Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 Auction On Site...

This home is in desperate need of a sale so the owner can move North to be closer to family. Forget all previously advertised prices, we are here to get this SOLD...

Convenience, Quality and Scope

1 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned close to schools and shops this quality, immaculate residence is ripe for picking. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will appreciate the...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $225,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage is a great buy at $139,000 for the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and is combined with...

3 Bedroom Brick Base

453 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $275,000

This 3 bedroom high-set home in popular Norman Gardens has been placed on the market to sell so inspections are a must for this great home. Features include, fully...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week