WATCH: Unique way of training pays off for Rocky's prize filly

HORSE RACING: It is hard to believe that the record breaking juvenile filly Paradis Imperial trained in the main alongside a car in a Stanwell paddock has won more races than any of her hundreds and hundreds of counterparts throughout Australia.

Paradis Imperial (grey- brown filly 2 Instinction- Hennessy Beau x Hennessy (USA) has won an amazing seven races of her 12 starts in a two-year-old career which began on November 4 last year and ended on July 15.

Horse Trainer: Tony McMahon training Paradis Imperial

Only once out of the prize- money on an occasion when she was branded a "racing tragedy beaten”, Paradis Imperial has won a staggering $303,450 in prize money for her syndicate of 12 owners.

Four of that lucky dozen - Gracemere's Toni and Joe Browne; Middlemount's Bianca Bulst and Mackay's Les Marlborough are first-time racehorse owners, so imagine their elation.

On Thursday, it was announced from Brisbane by Racing Queensland that Paradis Imperial, stable name Esmee, had been awarded the title of QTIS Horse of the Year for the 2016/17 season.

That came about through Paradis Imperial winning $125,400 in QTIS bonus prizemoney.

Accordingly, the remarkable feats of the country filly who rose above her metropolitan-trained rivals will be recognised at a gala Queensland Racing Awards presentation evening in Brisbane on September 9.

The function where all the high achievers of racing throughout Queensland will be acknowledged, will be held at the Gambaro Hotel in Caxton St, Petrie Terrace.

Without any doubt acquiring at auction for just $9000 and training and mapping out Esmee's career has been my highlight in a 50 years of active association in the horse racing industry.

Trainer Tony McMahon with Paradis Imperial, a horse which has won a staggering $303,450 in prize money for her 12 owners. Allan Reinikka ROK010817amcmahon

Words cannot do justice to the pride I have for Paradis Imperial and the joy she has provided her proud and loving owners.

Her greatest attribute is her constitution which requires four sizeable feeds a day, almost double that of the average thoroughbred in training.

Tenacious along with her insatiable appetite, Esmee is feisty, which is a common thread in successful race fillies and mares.

Gifted with a competitive spirit and blessed with natural ability, Paradis Imperial has that highly sought-after but so difficult- to-acquire desire to win.

It is surreal to consider that this grey filly who lives and trains in a paddock has achieved so much so quickly, breaking records along the way.

These include as mentioned Australia's winningest juvenile for the season and QTIS champion.

As well she is the highest stakes winning two-year-old filly ever trained north of the Sunshine Coast and naturally is an all-time Rockhampton record holder as such.

When winning by three lengths under 63kg (9 stone 13 pounds) at Callaghan Park on March 18, she set a weight-carrying record for a two-year-old filly at the track.

Earlier this year at Eagle Farm she set another record by winning against all- comers under 58kg - a first for a Rocky juvenile filly.

In the process, it was Paradis Imperial's fifth consecutive win from as many starts, thereby carving out another record for Rockhampton racing.

Fittingly, on July 15, she became the first Rockhampton trained winner of the time-honoured Parry Nissan Stakes (now 2YO Classic) at Townsville and ran the fastest time for such on the new Cluden track.

Little wonder everyone associated with Esmee is ever so proud of her almost beyond-belief achievements for a little young country lass from Central Queensland.

Disclosure: The writer Tony McMahon is also the trainer of Paradis Imperial.