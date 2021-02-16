Menu
Rescue on the Fitzroy
News

WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
11.30am UPDATE:

Police have accessed a 4m tinnie and are returning to the boat ramp with the patient.

11.10am Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.

The incident was reported at 11am.

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come

