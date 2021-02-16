WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

11.30am UPDATE:

Police have accessed a 4m tinnie and are returning to the boat ramp with the patient.

ROK160221FITZROY1: Fitzroy River Rescue

11.10am Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.

ROK160221FITZROY2: Fitzroy River Rescue

The incident was reported at 11am.

Rescue on the Fitzroy

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come