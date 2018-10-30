Menu
HIGHWAY DAMAGE: A motorist has submitted an image of the 'sink hole' which has turned out to be something else.
News

WATCH: Video of Capricorn Highway 'sink hole'

Leighton Smith
by
30th Oct 2018 2:54 PM
INITIAL reports of a "sink hole" opening up on the Capricorn Highway have been downgraded.

Authorities have sought to clarify an earlier report from 10.30pm last night of a large sink hole appearing on the highway.

They now say it was a large "wheel rut" identified yesterday.

A video submitted by Hindi Sellwood showed a lack of significant "sink-hole-like" damage to the highway.

An image submitted by Jody Walker (at the top) also indicates that unlike a sink hole, which can be quite deep, the damage to the highway was shallow, estimated to be less than one metre deep.

The Morning Bulletin understands road crews had yesterday started repairing the affected section of highway at Wallaroo, 10.5 km west of Duaringa.

Further repair work is continuing today.

 

MAP: Department of Transport and Main Roads has provided updated details regarding their repair efforts for the Capricorn Highway.
capricorn highway road works sink hole
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners