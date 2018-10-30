WATCH: Video of Capricorn Highway 'sink hole'

HIGHWAY DAMAGE: A motorist has submitted an image of the 'sink hole' which has turned out to be something else.

HIGHWAY DAMAGE: A motorist has submitted an image of the 'sink hole' which has turned out to be something else. Jody Walker

INITIAL reports of a "sink hole" opening up on the Capricorn Highway have been downgraded.

Authorities have sought to clarify an earlier report from 10.30pm last night of a large sink hole appearing on the highway.

They now say it was a large "wheel rut" identified yesterday.

A video submitted by Hindi Sellwood showed a lack of significant "sink-hole-like" damage to the highway.

Capricorn Hwy sink hole: Video: Hindi Sellwood

An image submitted by Jody Walker (at the top) also indicates that unlike a sink hole, which can be quite deep, the damage to the highway was shallow, estimated to be less than one metre deep.

The Morning Bulletin understands road crews had yesterday started repairing the affected section of highway at Wallaroo, 10.5 km west of Duaringa.

Further repair work is continuing today.