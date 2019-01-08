Menu
LOSING IT: A Rockhampton driver lost control of their vehicle in the wet weather yesterday.
LOSING IT: A Rockhampton driver lost control of their vehicle in the wet weather yesterday. Leyland Barnett
WATCH VIDEO: Rocky driver loses it in the wet weather

Leighton Smith
8th Jan 2019 2:53 PM
DRAMATIC footage has emerged of a driver losing control of their vehicle in wet conditions in front of Rockhampton's Stockland Shopping Centre yesterday.

In the video, the driver is seen accelerating away from the shopping centre onto Musgrave St before losing control of their vehicle, crossing the traffic island and ending up on the wrong side of the road.

The footage was captured by the dash cam of Evolution in Training driving instructor Leyland Barnett, who often witnesses and submits evidence of deplorable driver antics to media organisations.

Mr Barnett said this was a perfect example of a motorist who was not driving to allow for the wet weather.

"I would hope that people would learn to slow down and drive safely when it is wet," Mr Barnett said.

"Maybe a combination of poor tyre tread, speed and slippery surface caused this incident?

 

CREATING AWARENESS: Driving instructor Leyland Barnett says motorists need to be more cautious driving in wet weather.
CREATING AWARENESS: Driving instructor Leyland Barnett says motorists need to be more cautious driving in wet weather. Allan Reinikka ROK241113adrivers

"Hopefully it might educate some drivers of the dangers of wet road surfaces and the implications that can occur when you lose control of your vehicle."

With the wet weather set to continue and a spate of CQ accidents reported overnight, motorists are advised to drive with caution.

READ: Trucks collide at CQ mine entrance

