Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Water dumped on Stanthorpe bushfire
News

WATCH: Water dumped on raging fire at Stanthorpe

6th Sep 2019 8:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTAGE has been captured of water being dumped on a large, ferocious bushfire burning at Stanthorpe, that's now quickly moving towards Applethorpe.

Bec Patti captured the video this evening, which showed a chopper flying over the blaze and dropping water to douse the flames.

Vegetation fires were reported in two locations on the Southern Downs this afternoon, with crews called to Amiens Rd and Bapaume Rd in Amiens at 2.35pm.

The severity of the blaze quickly escalated, as within a couple of hours Stanthorpe residents were being urged to seek shelter to survive.

A 'leave now' warning is active for residents at Applethorpe, as the fire is reportedly burning near Texas Rd and the New England Highway.

It is reportedly travelling in a north-easterly direction towards the New England Highway between Caves Rd, Spiller Lane, Old Caves Rd and Mayfair Lane.

bushfire editors picks emergency fire fire video stanthorpe bushfire video
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    D-day looms for boaties in push for new ramp

    premium_icon D-day looms for boaties in push for new ramp

    News Public meeting shapes as the last chance in a long-running battle

    What Adani chief said to change the mind of Rocky MP

    premium_icon What Adani chief said to change the mind of Rocky MP

    News O'Rourke: It was good to sit down and ... clear the air'

    Footy coach with 'woeful' traffic history just avoids jail

    premium_icon Footy coach with 'woeful' traffic history just avoids jail

    News Magistrate: 'One wonders when you're going to get the message'

    Farmer mum-to-be’s horror cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Farmer mum-to-be’s horror cancer diagnosis

    Health “It felt like the rug was ripped out from under me...” said Hayley