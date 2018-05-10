WATCH: Walk-out as Palaszczuk makes beefed up Rocky promise

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was met with a mixed reaction as she addressed the crowd at the official opening of Beef Australia 2018.

A COMMITMENT to increase Beef Australia funding wasn't enough to appease a crowd of "green shirts" protesting the State Government's recently-introduced vegetation laws.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's address at the official Beef Australia 2018 opening was interrupted by a grazier walk-out at the offical function.

The silent protest followed a hostile reception as hundreds of angry graziers chanted "Go away Palaszczuk, go away Palaszczuk, go away Palaszczuk" at Ms Palaszczuk as she walked through the Rockhampton showgrounds.

In stark contrast, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, also dressed in green, was met with a roaring reception as Beef Australia chairman Blair Angus welcomed guests and political dignitaries at the official function at the Qantas International Lounge.

Despite the aggression, Ms Palaszczuk's spirits remained high as she proclaimed her commitment to what she believes to be the country's true "Beef Capital".

She opened her address with an anecdote from her day's hospital visit to a 99-year-old veteran, who she presented with a medal he'd lost in a fire, before she bumped into a Casino local in the elevator.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Tweeted this photo, captioned: Enjoying the best beef in the world at Beef 2018 in Rocky - beef capital of Australia with @CurtisStone and @BenOdonoghue Annastacia Palaszczuk

"I was on the lift coming down and a lady said to me, 'Where are you off to next?'," Ms Palaszczuk told.

"And I said I am going off to Rocky, for Beef Australia 2018.

"She said, 'I am from Casino, Casino has the better beef in Australia', to which I replied 'You can go back to Casino because Rocky is the Beef Capital of Australia'," she told to the crowd, which Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow later pointed out included Casino mayor Robert Mustow.

"The reason I am here is because the beef industry is very important to trade across the world," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am also proud to put in money to help showcase that to the rest of the world."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Tweeted these photos, captioned: Rockhampton truly deserves the title of beef capital of Australia and #BeefAustralia2018 showcases why Australian and Queensland beef is absolutely the best in the world. @BeefAustralia Annastacia Palaszczuk

Ms Palaszczuk conceded the state's contribution wasn't as much as the Federal Government's $3 million, but vowed to increase its commitment for Beef 2021.

"We will look at that I make that commitment here today," she said.

"We have doubled our commitment from the precious three years.

"And that was because I met with the committee three years ago and he told me how important this was to them.

"So my commitment here to you tonight is that we will look at increasing our funding for this next event."

The applause was marred by the exodus of green shirts, but an unshaken Ms Palaszczuk continued her address.

Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arriving at Beef Australia 2018. Allan Reinikka ROK090518apremier

She acknowledged this was the first time she had attended Beef Austrlaia as the Queensland Premier.

She said her presence represented her support for Rockhampton and the beef industry.

She acknowledged Beef Australia's global significance with over 500 international delegates of which she had signed off for some of them to specially visit to attend this event.

She closed by acknowledging the effort of the board and volunteers before Margaret Strelow addressed a now rowdy crowd.

Ms Palaszczuk remained at the Qantas International Lounge for a while after the main address to mingle with guests.