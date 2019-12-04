Watch water use as mercury rises in CQ

Rockhampton Regional Council has urged residents to keep an eye on their water consumption as the mercury continues to rise.

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford said the hot weather had brought with it a spike in demand and it was important for all residents to take notice.

“Our region is a drought affected area, so it’s vital that we all do what we can to ensure that our water is being looked after,” Cr Rutherford said.

“During this kind of weather we often see a spike in watering as people try to save their gardens and we really want people to be smart about how they do that.

“Avoid watering between 9am and 4pm as it’ll just evaporate in the sun. Applying mulch to retain the moisture and watering deeply less often rather than lightly all the time will promote healthier plants,” Acting Mayor Rutherford said.

Fitzroy River Water Manager Jason Plumb said council was keeping a close eye on the usage around the region at this time.

“While the barrage is still at a healthy level, we don’t take anything for granted and that’s why it’s important for people to think about their water consumption,” Dr Plumb said.

“If the current trend continues, we will be closely monitoring the demand in areas to ensure our infrastructure can supply it but by doing the few things we’ve suggested, it will make a big difference for the whole region.”