Jacinta and Madeline Rockemer Our favourite part of Beef so far would have to be the shops. Zhanae Conway-Dodd
News

WATCH: What is your favourite part of Beef Australia 2018?

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
8th May 2018 1:19 PM

UPDATE 1PM: With the grounds full of people we decided to ask the questions "What is your favourite part of Beef Australia?”

Our favourite part of Beef so far would have to be the shops - Jacinta Rockemer and Madeline Rockemer.

We are enjoying the ice cream most so far at the beef expo - Deanne Vale and Grant Polomka.

We just love the pavilions, they are the best part - Emily Mann and Jenny Bevan.

It's great to see so much more on the grounds this time. There is a lot more to look at and a lot more on offer to last Beef Australia. It's great to see big crowds- Monica and Paul Lobegeier.

Couple's Brahmans go up against tough local competition

WATCH: What goes into the making of a $185 steak?

INITAL: THE gates have opened to the second day of Beef Australia after a crowd of 25,000 passed through the grounds yesterday.

With thousands having already ventured through the expo, numbers are set to soar again with masses of school students attending the event today to learn everything beef related.

Cattle competitions will also carry on today with cattle and their handlers prepping for the day from early this morning.

The much awaited CQUniversity Beef Australia 2018 industry symposium will also kick off.

Here is what you can expect today at Beef Australia:

  • Landmark stud cattle competition judging in centre ring from 8am
  • Ray White Rural junior led steer competition in the centre ring from 8am
  • The Beef Australia 2018 trade fair from 8.30am to 5.30pm

  • Linking live export to your commercial success - what is driving price from 9.30am at the Gallagher Livestock Manager Room
  • PwC celebrity chef restaurant lunch service at 12pm
  • Young beef producers meet and mix on the Walter Pearce Lawn at 5pm

The Morning Bulletin reporters will be on the grounds again all day to bring you the latest information from Beef Australia, so watch this space.

