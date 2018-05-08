WATCH: What is your favourite part of Beef Australia 2018?

Jacinta and Madeline Rockemer Our favourite part of Beef so far would have to be the shops.

Jacinta and Madeline Rockemer Our favourite part of Beef so far would have to be the shops. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

UPDATE 1PM: With the grounds full of people we decided to ask the questions "What is your favourite part of Beef Australia?”

Day 2 at Beef Australia 2018: Come for a walk with us through the grounds of the expo on day two.

Our favourite part of Beef so far would have to be the shops - Jacinta Rockemer and Madeline Rockemer.

Deanne Vale and Grant Polomka We are enjoying the ice-cream most so far at the beef expo. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

We are enjoying the ice cream most so far at the beef expo - Deanne Vale and Grant Polomka.

Emily Mann and Jenny Bevan We just love the pavilions, they are the best part. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

We just love the pavilions, they are the best part - Emily Mann and Jenny Bevan.

Monica and Paul Lobegeier It's great to see so much more on the grounds this time. There is a lot more to look at and a lot more on offer to last Beef Australia. It's great to see big crowds. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

It's great to see so much more on the grounds this time. There is a lot more to look at and a lot more on offer to last Beef Australia. It's great to see big crowds- Monica and Paul Lobegeier.

Couple's Brahmans go up against tough local competition

WATCH: What goes into the making of a $185 steak?

INITAL: THE gates have opened to the second day of Beef Australia after a crowd of 25,000 passed through the grounds yesterday.

With thousands having already ventured through the expo, numbers are set to soar again with masses of school students attending the event today to learn everything beef related.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cattle competitions will also carry on today with cattle and their handlers prepping for the day from early this morning.

The much awaited CQUniversity Beef Australia 2018 industry symposium will also kick off.

DAY TWO: Day two has kicked off at Beef Australia 2018 with the grounds a hive of activity from 6am this morning. Vanessa Jarrett

Here is what you can expect today at Beef Australia:

Landmark stud cattle competition judging in centre ring from 8am

Ray White Rural junior led steer competition in the centre ring from 8am

The Beef Australia 2018 trade fair from 8.30am to 5.30pm

DAY TWO: Day two has kicked off at Beef Australia 2018 with the grounds a hive of activity from 6am this morning. Vanessa Jarrett

Linking live export to your commercial success - what is driving price from 9.30am at the Gallagher Livestock Manager Room

PwC celebrity chef restaurant lunch service at 12pm

Young beef producers meet and mix on the Walter Pearce Lawn at 5pm

The Morning Bulletin reporters will be on the grounds again all day to bring you the latest information from Beef Australia, so watch this space.