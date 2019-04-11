Watch WINX run in style this weekend

We have it from the horses' mouth that leopard print is in this racing reason.

And southern racegoers are opting for vintage hats, ruffles and frills heading into this autumn season.

Shannon Hopkins, RJC ambassador and Ashley Hanson of Stockland Rockhampton preview field fashions before the three-day Capricornia yearling sale carnival Jann Houley

The Sharon Mylrea Hats/Stockland Rockhampton Fashions on the Field competition is the biggest yet with over $5000 in prizes.

The club is running a promotion around WINX, with prizes up for grabs for the best dressed male and female WINX fan including vouchers, gift packs, alcohol, flowers, and tickets to the Rockhampton Cup calcutta on July 4.

The three-day Capricornia yearling sale carnival begins Friday at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park and the Showgrounds.

The yearling inspections begin at the Showgrounds at noon Friday and 8am Saturday. A yearling parade will take place Saturday 7pm. The sale starts 11am Sunday.

There are two race days at Callaghan Park which both begin at 10.30am: the Hygain Country Cup on Friday, and the DVL Finance 2YO Classic on Saturday.

Major sponsors on the day are Brian Dodson and Jeff Leaver from DLV Finance who are described as "great supporters of the club”.

Tickets are still on sale in the St Mary's Grandstand Classic. In its third year, this event has more than doubled in numbers.

Guests are assured of a great afternoon of entertainment.

The three-day carnival will finish with the sales on Sunday at 11am.