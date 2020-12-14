Witness captures arrest of man who later died in custody

A witness has filmed the arrest of a man who later died while in police custody.

The witness filmed police from their window after they tasered a 31-year-old man who had allegedly broken into a Warana Ave home in Mt Lofty on Sunday night.

In the video police officers can later be seen holding the man to the ground, using their knees.

A 32-year-old senior constable from the Darling Downs Dog Squad was one of the first officers on the scene along with police dog Turbo.

Upon arrival, the handler and his dog located a 31-year-old Toowoomba man, allegedly involved in the break and enter.

The man allegedly lunged at the handler with a pair of scissors resulting in a laceration to his face and minor stab wound to his upper body.

The man then proceeded to stab police dog Turbo multiple times in the chest.

The handler was able to deploy a taser to the man, who was then subsequently arrested by nearby officers.

The man was treated at the scene and while being transported to hospital had a medical episode.

CPR was commenced however the man was pronounced deceased at 8pm at Toowoomba Hospital.

Police Dog Turbo was transported to a local vet where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The senior constable received treatment for minor stab wounds.

The State Coroner has been advised and the Crime and Corruption Commission will provide independent oversight of the Ethical Standards Command investigation.

Originally published as Watch: Witness captures arrest of man who later died in police custody