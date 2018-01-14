WATCH: Woman films herself kicking puppy

A VIDEO of a female filming herself kick a puppy posted online by the dog's owner who lives in Gracemere has reached people in Perth.

The video was uploaded about 7.30pm last night by the dog's owner after he received the video from the female.

The video was then shared on the Rockhampton and Gracemere Crime Watch and Public Announcements Facebook page about 2am with a note saying the video had been reported to the RSPCA.

Viewers can hear the woman say into the phone "Your dog's dead Rylee" before she kicks it multiple times as it was lying on the floor beneath the bed.

After the dog is kicked, it scrambles away to try and find safety as the female continues to lash out at it. The dog cowers in the corner of the room where the female kicks it again and says into the phone "how do you like that Rylee?".

A woman from the Rockhampton region filmed herself kicking someone else's dog and sent him the video. He posted it on Facebook and it was viewed 16,000 times within 14 hours. Facebook

The last snippet of the video posted on Facebook shows the woman has turned the camera around onto her own face.

Comments suggest the female posted about the incident on another Facebook feed.

It has been viewed 53k times and shared 560 times since being uploaded to Facebook by the dog's owner Rylee Phillips.

"People in Perth contacted this page about this. That is how far it reached in a short time," the administrator of the Crime Watch Facebook page posted in comments.

The RSPCA has confirmed it will be investigating the matter after a member of the public alerted them to the video.

The Queensland Police Service said they have not yet received an official complaint from dog's guardian.