WATCH: Woorabinda is back in the arena with the bulls

BUCKING GOOD: Bull rider Kaleb Comollatt from Woorabinda has been sharing his love of the sport with young up and coming locals.

FOR Kaleb Comollatti no feeling comes close to that of jumping on the back of a bucking bull.

All he has to do is ride it out for eight seconds for his chance at victory.

The young Woorabinda local was one of the riders who competed in the inaugural Woorabinda rodeo over the weekend.

With this year celebrating 90 years since Woorabinda was settled, the local community wanted to bring rodeo's back to the town to mark the occasion.

Having been on the back of bulls since 12, Kaleb says the sport had been breed into him.

"I'm a second generation cowboy, my old boy is a rough stock rider and he has been since he was young,” Kaleb said.

"I started out young too. I was about 12 when I first gave it a go.

"I love the adrenaline you get and the rush of getting on the back of the bull.”

The young cowboy said the rodeo has been in the works for years.

Kaleb and other locals began holding practise days a few years back to try and encourage kids to get on and give the sport a go.

Those same kids, competed in the rodeo over the weekend.

Kaleb said it was great to see young ones coming up through the ranks of the sport.

"It's good to have a rodeo back in Woorabinda, I can't remember the last time we had a rodeo here,” he said.

"A lot of works gone into the rodeo grounds over the last couple of years.”

Kaleb who competes in local rodeos in Rockhampton and around the area says he decided to give bareback riding a crack over the weekend.

"I've tried saddle bronc and now it's time to give bareback a go,” he said.

Kaleb who used to travel Central Queensland for rodeos has taken a step back in the last few years to be with his family but hopes to get back into the circuit next year full-time.

And with plans for the Woorabinda rodeo society to put together an indigenous team, it all seems to be coming together.

"It's been a few years since I've been travelling but I have been doing a few rodeos around the local area,” he said.

"I hope to get back into it full time next year.”