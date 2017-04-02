WATCH: Yacht salvage mission as flood waters enter Rocky

ANDREW Lee prepares to head out on a yacht salvage mission before a Fitzroy River flood hits later on Sunday.

ANDREW Lee admits he's "no boatie” but that's not going to stop him from taking part in a yacht salvage mission before a Fitzroy River flood hits later today.

He was in a group of people preparing to launch a dinghy around 8.45am to go and retrieve the Zilzie Mist after it slipped its moorings in Rockhampton in Thursday and drifted around a bend in the river down near the Gavial Creek area.

Andrew said the boat owner was out of town and they were heading out from the Reaney St boat ramp to try and move the vessel to a safer area of the river.

The Fitzroy River was about about 5.5m at 8.30am, still below minor flood level of 7m but flood water was rising fast at Yaamba 36km upstream where the river was in minor flood at 11.9m at 9am.

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (7.50m) overnight Sunday into Monday.

