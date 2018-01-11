Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Yeppoon fruit business has record-breaking day

vanessa jarrett
by

WHILE LAST Friday might have been an average working day for most, it was a record-breaking day at Yeppoon's Tropical Pines.

A crew of around 25 workers packed 100,000 pineapples in one day - the most they had ever done.

Their normal average is around 75,000 per day.

Sales and marketing manager Joe Craggs said it was a great effort by all.

"Most years we get close to breaking a record in January," he said.

"We'd been close to that record in the 10 days leading up to it and pushed really hard that day."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With a dry start to the season, they weren't sure it was going to be a good season.

"When the pineapples were first peaking it was really dry, we thought it might be a tough summer crop," Mr Craggs said.

But the gods provided from above with some rain.

"Now we're handling four to five weeks product in two weeks time from our four major growers around Yeppoon," Mr Craggs said.

Most other pineapple farms down south and around Australia have gone out of production for the summer months but for the Yeppoon area, January and December is their peak.

"Yeppoon is producing 80 to 90% of all the pineapples in Australia," Mr Craggs said.

And in even better news, they still taste pretty good too.

"It's hot after Christmas, pineapples are a great summer fruit so we need to be buying them up," Mr Craggs said.

"There is lots of pineapples out there, lower prices and we encourage everyone to get out there and buy two or three and support local."

Topics:  pineapple pineapple farming pineapple industry tropical pines yeppoon business

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Police investigate shocking 'coffin switch' claim

Police investigate shocking 'coffin switch' claim

JANICE Valigura was switched from her $1700 casket to a $70 pine box claims close family

CQ pollies respond to shocking Fitzroy job wait statistics

JOB SEARCH: Fitzroy job hunters are languishing for an average of 47 weeks while they search for work.

Each offered an alternative on the best way forward for the region.

Disaster zone: 113km/h storm wreaks havoc on CQ airport

A post and photo to the CQ Plane Spotting website shows the privately owned Cessna U206 Super Skywagon VH-PQT was flipped by gust of wind and was spotted resting on its roof at the Emerald Airport in late December.

Authorities left with huge clean-up after winds lift, flip aircraft

Greens defend plan to block CQ coal mines despite criticism

Stop Adani member Julie Reeves and Adani protesters at Peregian Beach.

Senator Bartlett hits back after scathing attack from Pauline Hanson

Local Partners