WATCH: You won't believe how these dealers got drugs in town

Police confiscate money from a Rocky drug syndicate
Meg Bolton
26th Aug 2019 4:30 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON drug syndicate hit a road block yesterday when police put a stop to their air and road transporting operation.

Police executed 10 search warrants across North Rockhampton to find drugs and cash believed to be linked to a group who transport drugs from Brisbane to sell in Central Queensland.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the syndicate allegedly transported ice and cannabis via plane and car.

"Police will allege there will be quite a number of drug-related charges and a number of those charges will be related to drug trafficking," Det Insp Shadlow said.

Police close Rockhampton drug syndicate

About 1.3 kilograms of cannabis and $7000 cash was found during the search.

Police have been working to shut down the syndicate since February as part of the Queensland Police Service Operation Romeo Justice.

Det Insp Shadlow said closing the syndicate would put a significant dent in the drug industry in Rockhampton.

"It's a very successful day for the Capricornia district," he said.

Det Insp Shadlow said the syndicate members were aged from early to mid 20s and were Rockhampton locals.

"We will target any and all drug offenders and we will continue to do that in the Capricornia district as well as throughout the state," he said.

Monday's find joins the $87,000 worth of ice, $348,000 of cannabis and more than $50,000 in cash found by police since the operation started.

Police were unable to confirm how many syndicate members were charged but since February about 30 people have received more than 125 charges as part of the operation.

