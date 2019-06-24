Menu
Local Artist Erin Dunne with her Bayton Award winning work Songs of Suburbia and Subtropical Poems.
Art & Theatre

WATCH: Young budding artist interviews Bayton Award winner

by Laine Devoy
24th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
LAINE Devoy is a budding artist who attends The Cathedral College. He interviewed Bayton Award winner Erin Dunne on the weekend.

This is his story:

Erin Dunne, 29, was announced as the winner of the 2019 Bayton Award at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on Saturday night. This is the second time Erin has entered the prestigious biennial regional art award having been chosen the People's Choice in 2017.

She describes her winning entry Songs of Suburbia and Subtropical Poems as a poetic interpretation of the everyday life in Rockhampton, taking inspiration from the people, the places and nature that makes up life in the suburbs.

READ MORE: Delve in to Dunne's world through her award winning artwork

She describes her piece as a nine-metre long continuous lineal panoramic drawing designed to move the viewers' eye along with a sense of rhythm. Erin's love of art was cultivated at a young age in her mother's art studio.

As winner of the Bayton Award, Erin will complete a three-month art residency in China. She is looking forward to exploring new experiences.

EXCLUSIVE: Why the Bayton Award changed

Erin believes the opportunity to have a solo exhibition at the new art gallery in Rockhampton will be the next step in launching her professional art career.

When asked what encouragement she would give to young artists who may feel discouraged, she said, "Don't give up. Sometimes you may need to just step away from the work for a day and come back tomorrow when you are in a different frame of mind.

"Just keep going.”

Erin's winning piece can be viewed along with the other finalists at The Rockhampton Art Gallery.

art bayton award rockhampton art gallery the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

