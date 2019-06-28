WATCH: Young driver's near miss over rail crossing

BAD DRIVERS: Dangerous driving is on the rise in Rockhampton.

ALL Leyland Barnett could do was "swerve to the left and hope” he wouldn't smash head-on into a car load of young people travelling towards him on the wrong side of the road.

The Evolution in Training operator and owner was teaching a student how to drive on Glenmore Rd, when a small white car overtook at high speed on a railway crossing.

The moment was captured on dash cam, but it didn't come as a surprise - he said these close encounters were only becoming more common.

"These reckless drivers need to be taken off our roads,” Mr Barnett said.

"Our local traffic police need to be given all of the resources that they need to enforce the traffic law and remove these idiots.”

Just hours after the dash cam footage was taken Mr Burnett saw a car crashed into a pole.

He said if people didn't change the way they drove the road toll would continue to rise.

"Enough is enough. Hit these reckless drivers with huge fines like a huge stick before they kill themselves and other road users,” he said.

He regularly had to avoid crashes by taking control of the driver training cars operated by students.

"(The secondary controls) They have saved our lives in many occasions for sure,” he said.

At least 97 people have died on Queensland's roads this year alone, according to Transport and Main Roads. In comparison, 112 died on the state's roads in 2018.

Mr Barnett has been teaching people how to drive in Rockhampton for 20 years, but he said the roads were more dangerous than ever before.

"It's definitely getting worse,” he said.

"There is no due care and consideration.”

He said drivers ran red lights and ploughed through intersections regularly.

After two decades in the industry he has changed the way he teaches to keep his students safe.

He stressed there was no such thing as a car "accident”.

He said crashes were caused by careless drivers not paying attention to the conditions they are confronted with.

"As far as accidents are concerned a lot of these situations can be avoided by paying attention to your surroundings and driving with the condition of the road,” Mr Barnett said.

He said operation cold snap needed to be carried out by police for 12 months, not two weeks.