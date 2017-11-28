Menu
Watchdog claims CQ man stole $220K for work he didn't do

A FORMER CQ council worker's alleged dodgy dealings caught up with him with claims he stole more than $200,000.

The Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) issued the 44 year old Moranbah man with a notice to appear before the Emerald Magistrates Court on December 19.

The CCC will allege the fraud relates to a series of false work invoices, totalling about $219,000, submitted for payment by the (then) Shire of Duaringa.

The man faces one charge of fraud with two circumstances of aggravation.

The CCC said that as the matter is now before the court, it was unable to comment further.

Though the CCC have not indicated when the offence occurred, but the Shire of Duaringa amalgamated with Emerald, Bauhinia and Peak Downs to form the Central Highlands Regional Council in 2008.

The CCC is an independent agency combating major crime and reducing corruption for the benefit of the Queensland community.

