Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier announces new watchdog for councils.
Premier announces new watchdog for councils.
Council News

Watchdog for council corruption announced

Madura Mccormack
by
15th May 2018 7:11 PM | Updated: 16th May 2018 5:54 AM

THE State Government has pledged more than $14 million to the Crime and Corruption Commission to clean up councils across Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced $14.25 million would be provided to the CCC to establish a new Office of the Independent Assessor in the upcoming state budget.

"The Office of the Independent Assessor, when established, will deal with councillor conduct complaints, improved governance practices and enhanced delivery of more sustainable local government," she said.

The funding will hinge on the passing of the Belcarra Bill, which is being debated in Parliament this week.

The bill would activate extra powers for the Local Government Minister and allow them to suspend or dismiss a council, Mayor or councillor when in the public interest.

Related Items

Show More
council council corruption crime and corruption commission queensland government queensland politics
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Devastating diagnosis prompts Rocky man's marathon change

    premium_icon Devastating diagnosis prompts Rocky man's marathon change

    Sport Sister's daily struggle will inspire Brett Brooks on challenging run

    • 16th May 2018 10:26 AM
    Rocky CBD business built with hustle and heart

    premium_icon Rocky CBD business built with hustle and heart

    Business "You don't have to have things handed to you to become someone”

    'Mob rule': Rioters cause $50k damage, hurl human waste

    premium_icon 'Mob rule': Rioters cause $50k damage, hurl human waste

    News Women demanded, poo flung in "hostage” situation 　

    Royal attraction coming to Rockhampton River Festival

    Royal attraction coming to Rockhampton River Festival

    Whats On There are ten thousand pieces to put together

    • 16th May 2018 10:45 AM

    Local Partners