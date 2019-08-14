Investigation: Alleged tryst between guard and inmate's wife

THE corruption watchdog will have to sign off on an investigation into a USB that was found in a Townsville prison cell that allegedly contained vision of a prison guard and the inmate's wife.

The Townsville Bulletin revealed in June a USB stick was seized from the cell of the woman's husband at the low-security facility at Stuart.

CCTV footage of the corrections officer and the prisoner's wife is believed to have been found on the USB.

The revelations were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission, which has since left it in the hands of the Queensland Corrective Services to investigate.

But the CCC confirmed the investigation was subject to its "monitoring function". It's understood when the investigation is finalised it must be first ticked off by the watchdog to ensure the matters were dealt with appropriately.

"The CCC referred this matter to QCS," a spokesman said. "It is not appropriate to comment further while the matter is under investigation."

The matter was initially reported to the Ethical Standards Unit in April, QCS confirmed.

"Any referrals or reviews to other agencies will be taken at the appropriate time," a spokesman said.

It is understood the corrections officer has taken personal leave.

The QCS defended its decision not to suspend the worker and said each situation was unique and investigators were "guided by circumstances of each matter".

"The decision to suspend an officer is one of a range of actions that may be taken during an active investigation, depending on the nature of the allegations and the stage of the investigation," a spokesman said.

The Townsville centre was again embroiled in controversy last week when a custodial officer was stood down pending an outcome into allegations he deliberately impeded the recording of CCTV footage during an incident in March, 2018.

The centre has been rocked by a series of incidents in recent months including the alleged sex tryst, staff protesting over wage conditions and attacks on both staff and inmates.

The department has conceded there was cultural issues at the prison and said management had been working to address them.