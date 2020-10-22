WATCH:Female driver from Tanby Rd crash flown to Brisbane

The woman was unconscious as emergency services worked to free her from her vehicle.

UPDATE, 2PM: THE woman involved in this mornins crash on Tanby Rd is being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The 32-year-old woman remains in a serious condition.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue approaches the scene of a crash at Tanby Rd. : Rescue crews show aerial footage of a horrific crash at the Capricorn Coast.

UPDATE, 1PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew have shed some more light on this mornings two-vehicle accident on Tanby Rd.

A 32-year-old local woman was entrapped in her SUV and was unconscious while emergency services worked to free her.

She was stabilised prior to being airlifted to Rockhampton for immediate medical

treatment.

Due to the location of the accident the Rescue300 helicopter was required to land in a nearby

paddock approximately 200 metres from the scene.

Although there were skid marks on the road it is unclear what was the caused the accident or in which direction the patient’s vehicle was travelling.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue on scene at the Tanby Rd crash.

INITIAL: A WOMAN is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

The incident was reported at 8.30am on Tanby Rd, 100 metres the Emu Park Rd intersection.

The female driver and only occupant of one of the vehicles has been airlifted to Rockhampton hospital in a critical condition with suspected head injuries.

She was initially entrapped and freed by emergency services.

The other driver declined ambulance transport to hospital.

The road is closed and is expected to be until around 12pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.