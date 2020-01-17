Water access an issue for Alton Downs rural fireys

A LEADER of the Alton Downs Rural Fire Brigade says improving access to water would greatly enhance public safety in the area.

Brigade chairman James Frenken said he would like to see his team be able to tap into a closer water supply.

“I went to the public meeting on Tuesday night because we have a lot of issues out here with water,” he said.

“If we go to a fire, we’ve got to run all the way back to Rocky to get water.

“But if we can have a pipe, a standpipe even halfway to Rocky from here, it would be just such a great turn-around for us to get water and get back to a fire as soon as possible.”

Mr Frenken said during some fires he had attended it took anywhere between 30 and 45 minutes to drive to Rocky for water and get back to the blaze.

“South Yaamba Rd would be great for a water access point, Ridgelands Rd and one on Nine Mile Rd would be great if we could get it.”

Mr Frenken first got into volunteer firefighting at Marmor in 1971 and has been involved “on-and-off” since.

He has resided at Alton Downs for 13 years and he said he’d never seen the land this dry.

“We’d need four or five inches of rain at home before we even got run-off,” Mr Frenken said.