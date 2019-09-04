Water and sewerage network expansion following dry season
MORE Gracemere properties are to be connected to Rockhampton water and sewerage networks as council looks to expand the networks.
The topic was raised at Rockhampton Regional Council's full meeting yesterday.
The report stated that council frequently received expressions of interest from owners of properties not connected to water or sewerage networks wanting to gain access.
It was put forward that money should be allocated in the next council budget for additional extensions to the water supply network in southern Gracemere.
Four hundred thousand dollars was allocated in the 2018-19 council budget.
In recent months, 45 properties have been successfully connected to the Rockhampton Water Supply Scheme.
This has followed significant community concerns about water shortages due to a lack of rainfall and depleted groundwater supply in that area. Officers have reported it is possible to extend the network and property owners are very interested in the further capital investment.
Properties are assessed on the alternative options for the water or sewerage service need, available capacity in the existing network to be extended, consistency with Council's Revenue Statement or other council decisions relating to charging and the extent of customer uptake required to ensure a return on investment of the life of the new assets.
Council also considers the political will to provide the community with a service when there is no alternative available.
POSSIBLE LOCATIONS TO BE CONNECTED
Water extensions
Gracemere
- Cherryfield Rd: 12 houses, 800m length.
- Reigal Dr: 7 houses, 300m length
- West St: 15 houses, 600m length
- Windsor St (west): 9 houses, 500m length
- Huff St (south): 10 houses, 500m length
- Victoria St: 17 houses, 650m length
- Lister St: 10 houses, 300m length
- Macquarie St: 17 houses, TBC
Mount Morgan
- Randwick Ln: 10 houses, 300m length
Kabra
- Location TBC: 35 - 40 houses, 4,000m length
Limestone Creek
Caoorn Rd area: Around 20 houses: 4,000m length
Sewer extensions
Kawana
- Cramb St: 3 hourses, 600m length
Lakes Creek
- Vestey to Hartington St: Around 40 houses, 4,000m length