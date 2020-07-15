WATER BILLS: New RRC charges revealed in budget

ROCKHAMPTON region water users can be assured charges have only very slightly increased this financial year.

Council charges for all land connected to its water supply or capable of connection to the supply.

Bills are generated on a quarterly basis, four times a year.

Rockhampton Regional Council adopted the 2020/21 financial year budget on Tuesday with the following charges for residents.

2020/21 WATER CHARGES:

All charges are for the Rockhampton, Gracemere and Mount Morgan water supply

Charge per kilolitre per tier per quarter

Residential water consumption charge:

Less than 75 kl: $0.82/kl (increase of $0.02 cents on previous year)

Between 75 kl to 150 kl: $1.29/kl (increase of $0.04 cents on previous year)

More than 150 kl: $2.54 (increase of $0.07 cents on previous year)

Non-residential water consumption charge:

All consumption: $1.90/kl (increase of $0.05 cents on previous year)