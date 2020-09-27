Water bomber fights large grass fire at Mt Chalmers

FILE PHOTO: A water bomber aircraft is working to contain a large grass fire at Mt Chalmers.

3.20PM SUNDAY: Police have been called to implement traffic control at Mt Chalmers, north-east of Rockhampton, as fire crews battle a large grass fire in the area.

Police crews were called to Sleipner Rd about 3pm following reports the road was completely covered in smoke.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire-fighters were called to the blaze at 12.30pm.

She said at 3.20pm there was a water bombing aircraft involved in containment efforts, along with two urban fire crews and three rural units.

The cause of the fire was unknown.