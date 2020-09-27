Menu
FILE PHOTO: A water bomber aircraft is working to contain a large grass fire at Mt Chalmers.
News

Water bomber fights large grass fire at Mt Chalmers

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2020 3:16 PM
3.20PM SUNDAY: Police have been called to implement traffic control at Mt Chalmers, north-east of Rockhampton, as fire crews battle a large grass fire in the area.

Police crews were called to Sleipner Rd about 3pm following reports the road was completely covered in smoke.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire-fighters were called to the blaze at 12.30pm.

She said at 3.20pm there was a water bombing aircraft involved in containment efforts, along with two urban fire crews and three rural units.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

mt chalmers grass fire water bomber
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

