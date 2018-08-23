Water bombers brought in to attack Mount Archer fire

WATER bombers have been called in to attack fires on Mount Archer with a watch and act alert issued for residents on the western side of the summit.

Overnight, the fire jumped containment lines put in by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

A man was also taken to hospital last night suffering smoke inhalation.

QFES Insp Les Williams at the base of Mt Archer. Allan Reinikka ROK220818afires1

QFES Inspector Les Williams said an aircraft and helicopter would be water bombing throughout the day before continuing with plans to back burn along the eastern side of the range down to Arnold Drive.

"Fire is burning over a large area to the east of Mount Archer and the containment lines are being put in in preparation to cut that fire off from the south west corner of the Berserker Ranges," he said.

Insp Williams explained there were several spot fires outside the containment lines which forced the closure of Pilbeam Drive.

Back burn operations on Mt Archer Allan Reinikka ROK220818afires3

Residents were not evacuated, but Insp Williams said they were prevented from driving up to the summit while fire burned on each rise of the road.

They were later escorted up to their homes.

Insp Williams said there were multiple urban, rural and parks crews at the summit yesterday ready to protect homes if the fire changed direction.

"We were well and truly resourced," he said.

Back burn operations on Mt Archer Maddelin McCosker ROK220818afire

Today, QFES crews will stay at the summit to protect homes and monitor containment lines.

Several other crews will work along Pilbeam Drive, supporting the aerial bombing on the western side of Mount Archer and the eastern back burning.

Once crews have controlled the eastern fire, they'll divert attention to homes along Frenchville Road and back burn properties if required.

A wind change is expected to push thick smoke back over Rockhampton city after lunch.

Insp Williams said the fire was expected to move north towards Yeppoon Road and south to Lakes Creek over coming days.

WATCH AND ACT

Elida Street residents have been issued a watch and act alert.

Residents should be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan and should be ready to leave the area if the situation worsens.