Water jet plaza and waterfall to light up the Fitzroy River

Cr Drew Wickerson, Cr Neil Fisher, Deputy Mayor Rutherford, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith inspecting the new water features on Riverside.

Contributed

MEMBER for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry yesterday joined Mayor Margaret Strelow to inspect the fantastic water features at the new Riverside development.

The new restaurant, grand staircase, water jet plaza, playground and public art have been commonly listed among the Riverside's key features, but yesterday another one was revealed.

A wall waterfall in the Rod Laver Plaza area will provide a stunning backdrop to the water jet plaza.

Controlled by a special software program, the feature will see water cascade in different patterns and images as well as music.

Mr O'Rourke said the development was something to be proud of.

"This is just magnificent. It has great play areas, beautiful places to sit and overlook the Fitzroy - it doesn't get much better," he said.

"The water jet plaza and the waterfall are going to be amazing - I am really looking forward to seeing them at night when I think they will be particularly spectacular.

"The $15million the State Government contributed to this project is absolutely a worthwhile investment. It's vital to bring people into the heart of the city and make the most of the glorious setting here on Quay Street."

STUNNING: Michelle Landry, Barry O'Rourke and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the Riverside waterfall.

Ms Landry said she could hardly wait until the opening on Friday.

"It is fantastic to see this whole revitalization. There's the water jet plaza, there's waterfalls, there's plenty for the kids to do. It is an absolutely brilliant space.

"I do congratulate Council, this is a fantastic effort, and it just goes to show what can be achieved when three levels of government work together."

Cr Strelow said she was delighted with the wall waterfall feature.

"Much like the lights on Quay Street that have become a real spectacle, the waterfall on the lower bank adds yet another 'wow' factor to the overall experience of the new Riverside," Cr Strelow said.

"Council will even be able to theme the wall to suit different events and seasons.

"This project simply would not have been possible without investment from the State and Federal Governments, and I know the people of our Region, along with everyone at Council, are incredibly grateful."

The project was jointly funded by the Queensland State Government ($15,000,000), Rockhampton Regional Council ($14,000,000) and the Australian Government ($7,000,000).