Rocky mum's home under threat as flash floods tear through suburb

AS Frenchmans Creek surges only metres from their doorstep, Jasmine Bulman and her daughter Layla will remain indoors today.

When the water lapped at her steps this morning, the Kerrigan St resident of one year said she may start preparing for the worst.

As Rockhampton copped 57kmh gusts last night, the mother of one was not too phased by the commotion and threat of floods.

Jasmine's home was one of several on the street which went under during Cyclone Marcia.

But despite the downpour, she remains in good spirits.

"It didn't really bother me too much actually the wild weather," Jasmine said.

"I heard a fair bit of wind but that's about it.

"I came out here this morning, it was up to the stairs here, the water from the creek, so that's the highest I have ever seen it come up."

Six-year-old Layla will stay home with mum today as the Queensland Department of Education and Training advise "every school in rain affected areas is closed and parents should act in the interest of their children's safety."

A drive around North Rockhampton shows Jasmine is not the only one under threat of going under as localised flash-flooding inundates some patches.

As of 8.40am this morning, police were setting up a road closure on Elphinstone St as Rigglesford Park became swamped in flood waters.

Low-lying homes along the creek were right in the firing line, appearing to have experienced lower-level flooding overnight and fending off surging water this morning.

Water encroached on Thozet Rd, with Moores Creek roaring just below bridge height at some crossings in the north Rockhampton area.

Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) chairman Tony Williams activated the group this morning.

Cr Williams also clarified the Rockhampton Regional Council believe the Fitzroy River running through the city will reach minor flood levels on the weekend.

The Local Disaster Management Group will meet at 12.15am ahead of the predicted flooding.