INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGE: A water main was damaged during tree clearing activities along the corridor for the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.
News

Water main cut by Capricorn Hwy duplication works

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
7th Nov 2019 2:30 PM
MACHINERY clearing trees for the Capricorn Highway duplication project between Rockhampton and Gracemere have been blamed for causing damage to a nearby water main.

Fairy Bower resident Ian Brown, who has reservations about the project bordering his property, sent in images of the growing puddle of water.

“Contractors clearing the trees have ripped up the water main in the TMR easement,” Mr Brown said.

A Fitzroy River Water truck was spotted assisting with the repairs to the water main.

Workers repair a damaged water pipe on Capricorn Highway.
At this stage it is unclear how or when the damage occurred, or how much of the liquid gold was wasted or whether the repairs were complete.

The water supply to Fairy Bower and Gracemere residents could potentially have been impacted by the incident but this awaits confirmation.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Fitzroy River Water and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

HIGHWAY UPGRADE: Vegetation is currently being cleared next to the Capricorn Highway at Fairy Bower to make way for the duplication upgrade.
HIGHWAY UPGRADE: This heavy machinery is clearing trees next to the Capricorn Highway at Fairy Bower.
