WATER main maintenance work will be done in several streets in Blackwater until Friday, May 5.

Works will be done between 10pm and 4am.

Affected households and businesses have been advised via a letterbox drop.

Sections of water mains must be isolated to replace assets. Six isolations will occur over the 30-day period, with each isolation lasting up to two-and-a-half hours.