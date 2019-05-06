Water meter replacement program continues through suburbs

ALMOST one third of the total water meters have now been replaced as part of Fitzroy River Water's water meter replacement program.

An update was provided in last week's Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport, Water and Waste Committee report.

789 water meters have been replaced in the Athelstance Range area of south Rockhampton out of 3000.

More than 85 per cent of these meters were over 12 years of age with some meters dating back to 2000 and one in 1999.

The replacement of these meters is expected to significantly improve the accuracy of the water meter reads and enable FRW to more closely monitor and manage any system losses that may be occurring in this part of the water distribution network.

Planning is under way to identify other priority areas around Rockhampton where old water meters have reached the end of their useful life so that these areas can be targeted in an ongoing water meter replacement program,

The program is estimated to be costing Rockhampton Regional Council a sum of $300,000.

It is expected to be completed by June.