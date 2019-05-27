Water Minister gives detailed insight into Rookwood project

THE construction of Rookwood Weir will require significant modifications and upgrades of other regional infrastructure according to the latest design plan.

The Queensland Government estimated the $352million project would create 250 construction jobs and 500 indirect roles over the project's duration.

Queensland's Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham has provided some insights into the projects that would need to be completed in addition to building the wall across the Fitzroy River.

"This is going to be a fantastic opportunity for the people of this area,” Dr Lynham said.

"The infrastructure needs to be improved around any water infrastructure during construction but also post-infrastructure to make sure locals and landowners still have access.”

He said the design phase for Rookwood Weir was now over 90 per cent complete with the project team continuing to progress final feedback in pursuit of finalising the design later this year.

The intersection on the Capricorn Highway at Third St, Gogango where traffic would turn off to the weir's construction site was identified as needing to be relocated 100-150m west to improve safety, by allowing for longer sight lines for motorists.

The upgrade of Gogango intersection was scheduled to begin in late 2019, weather permitting and would ensure Rookwood Weir construction traffic can safely cross the Capricorn Highway when travelling to weir construction site.

Construction was expected to be completed in early 2020, weather permitting.

Owned by Rockhampton Regional Council, Thirsty Creek Rd provides a critical link between the Capricorn Highway and the Rookwood Weir construction site.

RRC was set to deliver the works to widen and upgrade a 13 km stretch of Thirsty Creek Road to mixed sealed and gravel on behalf of SunWater.

WEIR NEARBY: Rookwood Weir would be constructed 1km upstream. Leighton Smith

"We expect construction to commence in approximately three months time, that will be the first bit of work people will see,” he said.

Council timeline and weather permitting, this work was expected to be completed in early 2020.

"No road access restrictions are expected to be required throughout construction and traffic control measures will be in place when required to ensure the safety of all road users.”

The weir's construction will also have impacts on Fitzroy River crossings including downstream at Hanrahan Crossing, which needed a culvert upgrade and upstream at Foleyvale and Riverslea Crossings, which will needed higher bridges allowing for high water levels and resident access.

NEW BRIDGE: Artist's impression of a southbound view of a new Riverslea Bridge. Contributed

Situated near Balcomba, the Foleyvale bridge was planned to be a dual lane bridge.

"Foleyvale Bridge will be approximately 12 metres tall at the deepest section and have a Q2 flood immunity. In real terms, this means the bridge is expected to go underwater once every two years during rain events,” Dr Lynham said.

Dr Lynham said the Riverslea Bridge would be shifted and raised approximately 10m, leading to less inundations.

Both new bridges would be capable of accommodating road trains if they were road legal.